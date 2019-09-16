High School Football Picks: Week 5

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.
With a month’s worth of the schedule completed, Ray Brewer and Case Keefer stand deadlocked with the same record in their column picking at every high school football game.
A tie for the third straight season is solidly in play. They’re only different on one game in week 5.
Read below to find out which game and find all their selections.
The week of September 20
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
11-3 (.786)
Season:
57-15 (.792)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-2 (.857)
Season:
57-15 (.792)
Foothill’s defense is the best in the Southeast league.
Foothill 23, Palo Verde 13
Tough call but there’s no reason for me to jump off the Palo Verde bangwagon now.
Palo Verde 21, Foothill 20
For the 24th year, the bone stays home.
Las Vegas 39, Rancho 7
Wildcats are certainly keeping the bone but the Rams have closed the gap a bit.
Las Vegas 42, Rancho 20
Longhorns are a few plays away from being undefeated.
Legacy 28, Green Valley 19
Legacy falls behind early, stages dramatic comeback.
Legacy 34, Green Valley 28
After two close defeats, Shadow Ridge flexes its muscles.
Shadow Ridge 50, Mojave 0
Can’t see a way the Rattlers keep this close.
Shadow Ridge 45, Mojave 12
Silverado rumbles its way to 400 rushing yards, league win.
Silverado 43, Durango 8
Skyhawks look unstoppable.
Silverado 39, Durango 21
I’ll take Nevada in the Liberty Bowl.
Liberty (NV) 36, Liberty (AZ) 22
Liberty
at
Liberty (Ariz.)
Tempted to take the Arizona team just because of their great logo; too bad I think the Nevada team is the right side.
Liberty (NV) 42, Liberty (AZ) 31
Moapa Valley unstoppable coming out of a bye week.
Moapa Valley 32, Cheyenne 19
This one comes down to the final minutes.
Moapa Valley 27, Cheyenne 23
Make it two straight wins.
Valley 13, Slam 9
Need to see Slam get a win against a bigger local school before I can pick it to happen.
Valley 22, Slam 12
Boulder City has a chance to be playing in a meaningful game in November.
Boulder City 53, Western 0
Eagles are soaring.
Boulder City 42, Western 7
Del Sol the best one-win team in Nevada. Still high on the Dragons.
Del Sol 34, Sunrise Mountain 20
Nice opponent for Del Sol to bounce back against following last week’s beatdown.
Del Sol 44, Sunrise Mountain 14
Wolf Pack get back on track.
Basic 35, Eldorado 6
Basic should be happy to get out of the far North portion of its schedule.
Basic 27, Eldorado 14
Another tough out-of-state foe for the Crusaders.
Bakersfield 33, Faith Lutheran 7
Faith Lutheran
at
Bakersfield Christian (Calif.)
Hard to get a read on the Crusaders when they’re overmatched in every game.
Bakersfield Christian 38, Faith Lutheran 13
Ditto for Canyon Springs.
Clayton Valley 39, Canyon Springs 12
Clayton Valley (Calif.)
at
Canyon Springs
Bad news for Canyon Springs: Clayton Valley looks especially strong this season.
Clayton Valley 49, Canyon Springs 6
Coronado improves to 3-0 against the Class 3A.
Coronado 43, Pahrump Valley 18
I can’t enough of the Cougars.
Coronado 36, Pahrump Valley 16
