Las Vegas Sun

September 23, 2019

Currently: 89° — Complete forecast

0

High School Football Picks: Week 6

By (contact)

Last week in high school football was a relatively tough one to forecast — at least for one of our sports editors tasked with prognosticating every game.

There’s been a shakeup in the standings, a gap to break the previous tie, heading into full-time league play.

Check below to see which teams Ray Brewer and Case Keefer take in every game this week.  

The week of September 20

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
14-2 (.875)
Season:
71-17 (.816)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
11-5 (.688)
Season:
68-20 (.772)

Anyone have a coin?
Durango 19, Spring Valley 17

Spring Valley
at
Durango

Grizzlies get a late stop to secure win.
Spring Valley 21, Durango 17

Tough on this Chaparral grad to be objective.
Chaparral 30, Eldorado 17

Eldorado
vs.
Chaparral

Don't worry; you're on the right side, Ray. Not that you needed me to tell you that.
Chaparral 38, Eldorado 21

Arbor View’s OL-DL is the difference. They are the stronger team.
Arbor View 28, Centennial 23

Centennial
at
Arbor View

Aggies continue series dominance over their archrivals.
Arbor View 29, Centennial 21

Gorman hasn’t lost a league game since George W. Bush was president.
Bishop Gorman 61, Silverado 13

Silverado
at
Bishop Gorman

But will they lose a league game before we elect an artificial-intelligence robot to be president?
Bishop Gorman 55, Silverado 0

Closer than you think.
Las Vegas 34, Basic 30

Basic
at
Las Vegas

Upset incoming.
Basic 24, Las Vegas 21

Forget Arbor-Centennial, this is the Game of the Week.
Boulder City 20, Virgin Valley 18

Boulder City
at
Virgin Valley

Believe your eye; Boulder City is a state-championship contender.
Boulder City 28, Virgin Valley 17

Massive upgrade in competition for Coronado.
Legacy 24, Coronado 16

Coronado
at
Legacy

Legacy has one too many gamebreakers.
Legacy 28, Coronado 20

Ditto for Foothill.
Desert Pines 39, Foothill 14

Desert Pines
at
Foothill

This is my Ray Brewer, "closer than you think," game of the week.
Desert Pines 35, Foothill 21

I still believe in the Dragons.
Del Sol 56, Western 12

Del Sol
at
Western

Having seen Game of Thrones, I know that Dragons typically fare well against Warriors.
Del Sol 42, Western 6

Desert Oasis could be the second best team in the Southwest.
Desert Oasis 43, Mojave 0

Desert Oasis
at
Mojave

Diamondbacks stay slithering.
Desert Oasis 36, Mojave 13

In tough Northwest division, league opener a must-win.
Shadow Ridge 23, Cimarron 19

Shadow Ridge
at
Cimarron-Memorial

Shadow Ridge outlasts Cimarron in shootout.
Shadow Ridge 38, Cimarron-Memorial 31

#RollPalo gets back on track.
Palo Verde 29, Bonanza 9

Bonanza
at
Palo Verde

Guarantee: Charron Thomas goes for well over 100 yards.
Palo Verde 40, Bonanza 14

Chargers are the most confident team in town.
Clark 30, Sierra Vista 6

Clark
at
Sierra Vista

Chargers might be the best story in town so far this year.
Clark 34, Sierra Vista 12

Is Cheyenne the new favorite to win state in the 3A?
Cheyenne 33, Valley 18

Valley
vs.
Cheyenne

Not sure I'd go that far, but they're certainly the favorite to win again this week.
Cheyenne 35, Valley 16

Moapa Valley, despite loss to Cheyenne, still my pick in 3A.
Moapa Valley 34, Rancho 8

Moapa Valley
vs.
Rancho

Pirates won't lose again in the regular season.
Moapa Valley 27, Rancho 10

Sunrise Mountain wins league openers.
Sunrise Mountain 31, Slam Academy 22

Sunrise Mountain
at
Slam Academy

Slam has shown more signs of competitiveness than Sunrise.
Slam Academy 18, Sunrise Mountain 14

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy