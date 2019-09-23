High School Football Picks: Week 6

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 | 3:30 p.m.
Last week in high school football was a relatively tough one to forecast — at least for one of our sports editors tasked with prognosticating every game.
There’s been a shakeup in the standings, a gap to break the previous tie, heading into full-time league play.
Check below to see which teams Ray Brewer and Case Keefer take in every game this week.
The week of September 20
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
14-2 (.875)
Season:
71-17 (.816)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
11-5 (.688)
Season:
68-20 (.772)
Anyone have a coin?
Durango 19, Spring Valley 17
Grizzlies get a late stop to secure win.
Spring Valley 21, Durango 17
Tough on this Chaparral grad to be objective.
Chaparral 30, Eldorado 17
Don't worry; you're on the right side, Ray. Not that you needed me to tell you that.
Chaparral 38, Eldorado 21
Arbor View’s OL-DL is the difference. They are the stronger team.
Arbor View 28, Centennial 23
Aggies continue series dominance over their archrivals.
Arbor View 29, Centennial 21
Gorman hasn’t lost a league game since George W. Bush was president.
Bishop Gorman 61, Silverado 13
But will they lose a league game before we elect an artificial-intelligence robot to be president?
Bishop Gorman 55, Silverado 0
Closer than you think.
Las Vegas 34, Basic 30
Upset incoming.
Basic 24, Las Vegas 21
Forget Arbor-Centennial, this is the Game of the Week.
Boulder City 20, Virgin Valley 18
Believe your eye; Boulder City is a state-championship contender.
Boulder City 28, Virgin Valley 17
Massive upgrade in competition for Coronado.
Legacy 24, Coronado 16
Legacy has one too many gamebreakers.
Legacy 28, Coronado 20
Ditto for Foothill.
Desert Pines 39, Foothill 14
This is my Ray Brewer, "closer than you think," game of the week.
Desert Pines 35, Foothill 21
I still believe in the Dragons.
Del Sol 56, Western 12
Having seen Game of Thrones, I know that Dragons typically fare well against Warriors.
Del Sol 42, Western 6
Desert Oasis could be the second best team in the Southwest.
Desert Oasis 43, Mojave 0
Diamondbacks stay slithering.
Desert Oasis 36, Mojave 13
In tough Northwest division, league opener a must-win.
Shadow Ridge 23, Cimarron 19
Shadow Ridge outlasts Cimarron in shootout.
Shadow Ridge 38, Cimarron-Memorial 31
#RollPalo gets back on track.
Palo Verde 29, Bonanza 9
Guarantee: Charron Thomas goes for well over 100 yards.
Palo Verde 40, Bonanza 14
Chargers are the most confident team in town.
Clark 30, Sierra Vista 6
Chargers might be the best story in town so far this year.
Clark 34, Sierra Vista 12
Is Cheyenne the new favorite to win state in the 3A?
Cheyenne 33, Valley 18
Not sure I'd go that far, but they're certainly the favorite to win again this week.
Cheyenne 35, Valley 16
Moapa Valley, despite loss to Cheyenne, still my pick in 3A.
Moapa Valley 34, Rancho 8
Pirates won't lose again in the regular season.
Moapa Valley 27, Rancho 10
Sunrise Mountain wins league openers.
Sunrise Mountain 31, Slam Academy 22
Slam has shown more signs of competitiveness than Sunrise.
Slam Academy 18, Sunrise Mountain 14
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy