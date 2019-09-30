Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2019

High School Football Picks: Week 7

One game away.

That’s how close Ray Brewer was to the elusive perfect record in the picks column of high school football’s week 6. The quest carries on this week, and with Case Keefer and Ray Brewer agreeing on the outcome of all but one contest, one of them just might be able to break through with the first perfect week of the 2019 season.

Read below for picks on all the week 7 games.

The week of October 4

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
15-1 (.938)
Season:
86-18 (.827)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-4 (.750)
Season:
80-24 (.769)

Winner gets a playoff spot.
Valley 39, Western 16

Valley
at
Western

Jarrett Zibert does everything for the Vikings.
Valley 35, Western 16

Patriots take out their frustrations in league opener.
Liberty 55, Chaparral 12

Liberty
vs.
Chaparral

Liberty administers the type of beating it's previously been taking.
Liberty 56, Chaparral 6

Battle for Boulder Highway always a fun night, close game.
Foothill 30, Basic 23

Basic
at
Foothill

Falcons recover from their first loss of the season.
Foothill 28, Basic 10

Closer than you think. No cure for that Arbor View hangover.
Centennial 23, Canyon Springs 20

Canyon Springs
at
Centennial

I already thought it would be close, but I've learned my lesson from picking against Centennial all year.
Centennial 31, Canyon Springs 20

Make it two straight for the CRU.
Faith Lutheran 29, Cimarron-Memorial 15

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Faith Lutheran

I'm so old and/or slow that it took me several minutes to decode, "the CRU."
Faith Lutheran 28, Cimarron-Memorial 21

Eagles won’t struggle to score this week.
Boulder City 38, Slam Academy 7

Slam Academy
at
Boulder City

Slam Academy needs a couple years to build program and become competitive.
Boulder City 38, Slam Academy 13

Sunrise Mountain always plays Moapa Valley close?
Moapa Valley 30, Sunrise Mountain 20

Moapa Valley
at
Sunrise Mountain

They do? Maybe once or twice, but not anymore.
Moapa Valley 49, Sunrise Mountain 15

Someone named Wyatt will go off for Bulldogs.
Virgin Valley 34, Rancho 0

Rancho
at
Virgin Valley

Bulldogs have made major improvements.
Virgin Valley 42, Rancho 12

Cheyenne well on its way to the Sunrise League title.
Cheyenne 39, Pahrump Valley 27

Pahrump Valley
at
Cheyenne

Desert Shields pull out a close win late.
Del Sol 42, Western 6

Anyone have a coin?
Shadow Ridge 27, Palo Verde 25

Palo Verde
at
Shadow Ridge

I agree that this is tough to call, but I have too many memories of Shadow Ridge falling short in similar spots.
Palo Verde 21, Shadow Ridge 20

Arbor View takes out its frustrations on the Bengals.
Arbor View 61, Bonanza 0

Arbor View
at
Bonanza

Will Arbor View lose again in the regular season? I lean no.
Arbor View 55, Bonanza 14

Desert Oasis has a good showing.
Bishop Gorman 42, Desert Oasis 14

Bishop Gorman
at
Desert Oasis

Gorman has a chance to hold divisional opponents scoreless, or at least touchdown-less, this season.
Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Oasis 0

No Gorman hangover for Skyhawks.
Silverado 41, Sierra Vista 18

Sierra Vista
at
Silverado

Skyhawks will push Mountain Lions around up front.
Silverado 31, Sierra Vista 18

Green Valley students will be waving the flag come Friday night.
Green Valley 29, Coronado 23

Green Valley
vs.
Coronado

Gators ever-so-slightly squeak one out.
Green Valley 23, Coronado 21

Clark’s winning streak comes to an end.
Durango 20, Clark 16

Clark
vs.
Durango

It was fun while it lasted.
Durango 37, Clark 21

