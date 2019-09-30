High School Football Picks: Week 7

One game away.

That’s how close Ray Brewer was to the elusive perfect record in the picks column of high school football’s week 6. The quest carries on this week, and with Case Keefer and Ray Brewer agreeing on the outcome of all but one contest, one of them just might be able to break through with the first perfect week of the 2019 season.

Read below for picks on all the week 7 games.