High School Football Picks: Week 7

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.
One game away.
That’s how close Ray Brewer was to the elusive perfect record in the picks column of high school football’s week 6. The quest carries on this week, and with Case Keefer and Ray Brewer agreeing on the outcome of all but one contest, one of them just might be able to break through with the first perfect week of the 2019 season.
Read below for picks on all the week 7 games.
The week of October 4
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
15-1 (.938)
Season:
86-18 (.827)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-4 (.750)
Season:
80-24 (.769)
Winner gets a playoff spot.
Valley 39, Western 16
Jarrett Zibert does everything for the Vikings.
Valley 35, Western 16
Patriots take out their frustrations in league opener.
Liberty 55, Chaparral 12
Liberty administers the type of beating it's previously been taking.
Liberty 56, Chaparral 6
Battle for Boulder Highway always a fun night, close game.
Foothill 30, Basic 23
Falcons recover from their first loss of the season.
Foothill 28, Basic 10
Closer than you think. No cure for that Arbor View hangover.
Centennial 23, Canyon Springs 20
I already thought it would be close, but I've learned my lesson from picking against Centennial all year.
Centennial 31, Canyon Springs 20
Make it two straight for the CRU.
Faith Lutheran 29, Cimarron-Memorial 15
I'm so old and/or slow that it took me several minutes to decode, "the CRU."
Faith Lutheran 28, Cimarron-Memorial 21
Eagles won’t struggle to score this week.
Boulder City 38, Slam Academy 7
Slam Academy needs a couple years to build program and become competitive.
Boulder City 38, Slam Academy 13
Sunrise Mountain always plays Moapa Valley close?
Moapa Valley 30, Sunrise Mountain 20
They do? Maybe once or twice, but not anymore.
Moapa Valley 49, Sunrise Mountain 15
Someone named Wyatt will go off for Bulldogs.
Virgin Valley 34, Rancho 0
Bulldogs have made major improvements.
Virgin Valley 42, Rancho 12
Cheyenne well on its way to the Sunrise League title.
Cheyenne 39, Pahrump Valley 27
Desert Shields pull out a close win late.
Del Sol 42, Western 6
Anyone have a coin?
Shadow Ridge 27, Palo Verde 25
I agree that this is tough to call, but I have too many memories of Shadow Ridge falling short in similar spots.
Palo Verde 21, Shadow Ridge 20
Arbor View takes out its frustrations on the Bengals.
Arbor View 61, Bonanza 0
Will Arbor View lose again in the regular season? I lean no.
Arbor View 55, Bonanza 14
Desert Oasis has a good showing.
Bishop Gorman 42, Desert Oasis 14
Gorman has a chance to hold divisional opponents scoreless, or at least touchdown-less, this season.
Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Oasis 0
No Gorman hangover for Skyhawks.
Silverado 41, Sierra Vista 18
Skyhawks will push Mountain Lions around up front.
Silverado 31, Sierra Vista 18
Green Valley students will be waving the flag come Friday night.
Green Valley 29, Coronado 23
Green Valley
vs.
Coronado
Gators ever-so-slightly squeak one out.
Green Valley 23, Coronado 21
