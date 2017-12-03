Week 13 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Week 13: Panthers at Saints Game of the Week: Panthers plus-4.5 at Saints

The first clue that the New Orleans Saints might have been back as Super Bowl contenders for the first time in years came when they traveled to take on the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers in week 3.

New Orleans blew out its divisional rivals 34-13 as 5-point underdogs. That kick started an eight-game winning and covering streak that has the Saints tied with the Panthers atop the NFC South going into week 13.

The deadlock will break when the two teams meet for the second and final time at 1:25 this afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are the 4.5- to 5-point favorites this time around in the game of the week for the Sun’s handicapping contest.

That means each of the four sports writers must one of six weekly bets off of the South Point betting board on Carolina at New Orleans.

Read below for all of their plays.

Jesse Granger

Season: 40-29-3

Last Week: 4-2

Lions plus-3 at Ravens

Vikings plus-3 at Falcons

Broncos at Dolphins over 40 points

Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers

Browns plus-14 at Chargers

Steelers minus-5 at Bengals

Mike Grimala

Season: 40-31-1

Last Week: 4-2

Falcons minus-3 vs. Vikings

Texans plus-7 at Titans

Chiefs minus-3 at Jets

Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers

Chargers minus-14 vs. Browns

Rams minus-6.5 at Cardinals

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 38-31-3

Last Week: 5-1

Ravens minus-3 vs. Lions

Bears minus-3 vs. 49ers

Vikings plus-3 at Falcons

Chiefs minus-3 at Jets

Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers

Seahawks plus-5.5 vs. Eagles

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 30-41-1

Last Week: 2-4

Falcons minus-3 vs. Vikings

Bills plus-8.5 vs. Patriots

Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers

Browns vs. Chargers over 43.5 points

Cardinals plus-6.5 vs. Rams

Steelers minus-5 at Bengals

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.