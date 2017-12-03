Week 13 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 13: Panthers at Saints
Related Coverage
The first clue that the New Orleans Saints might have been back as Super Bowl contenders for the first time in years came when they traveled to take on the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers in week 3.
New Orleans blew out its divisional rivals 34-13 as 5-point underdogs. That kick started an eight-game winning and covering streak that has the Saints tied with the Panthers atop the NFC South going into week 13.
The deadlock will break when the two teams meet for the second and final time at 1:25 this afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are the 4.5- to 5-point favorites this time around in the game of the week for the Sun’s handicapping contest.
That means each of the four sports writers must one of six weekly bets off of the South Point betting board on Carolina at New Orleans.
Read below for all of their plays.
Jesse Granger
Season: 40-29-3
Last Week: 4-2
Lions plus-3 at Ravens
Vikings plus-3 at Falcons
Broncos at Dolphins over 40 points
Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers
Browns plus-14 at Chargers
Steelers minus-5 at Bengals
Mike Grimala
Season: 40-31-1
Last Week: 4-2
Falcons minus-3 vs. Vikings
Texans plus-7 at Titans
Chiefs minus-3 at Jets
Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers
Chargers minus-14 vs. Browns
Rams minus-6.5 at Cardinals
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 38-31-3
Last Week: 5-1
Ravens minus-3 vs. Lions
Bears minus-3 vs. 49ers
Vikings plus-3 at Falcons
Chiefs minus-3 at Jets
Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers
Seahawks plus-5.5 vs. Eagles
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 30-41-1
Last Week: 2-4
Falcons minus-3 vs. Vikings
Bills plus-8.5 vs. Patriots
Saints minus-4.5 vs. Panthers
Browns vs. Chargers over 43.5 points
Cardinals plus-6.5 vs. Rams
Steelers minus-5 at Bengals
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy