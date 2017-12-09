Vegas Play of the Day: Army vs. Navy

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Army vs. Navy over 46 points: $440 to win $440

This total has dropped from as high as 54 points at offshore sports books with forecasts of snow hitting Philadelphia, where the Midshipmen and Cadets will contest their annual rivalry game. The betting market always reacts to weather reports, and sometimes it goes way too far.

This looks like one of those times. There’s no concrete evidence that snow suppresses scoring.

It certainly enhances the chances for turnovers, but turnovers often turn into points easier anyway. And both of these teams can score points.

This is one of the better Army vs. Navy rivalry games in years on paper because of their offensive efficiency. Army is No. 26 nationally in offense by S&P ratings, while Navy is No. 32.

Defense is where they’re both flawed, with their ranks at No. 101 and No. 81, respectively. Both teams’ defenses could use the snow’s help.

I’m just not sure they’re going to get it.

