Vegas Play of the Day: Sabres at Blues

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

St. Louis Blues minus-180 vs. Buffalo Sabres: $800 to win $444

Tonight’s game in St. Louis is a contest between two teams heading in completely opposite directions.

The Blues have won three games in a row in dominant fashion, and currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with an outstanding 20-8-2 record. St. Louis is one of only two teams in the top-6 in both goals for and against, and has possibly the best blue line in the NHL.

That defensive group was bolstered even further recently with the return of Jay Bouwmeester.

Offensively, St. Louis has three different players with at least 30 points in Brayden Schenn (36), Jaden Schwartz (35) and Vlademir Tarasenko (31).

Meanwhile, the Sabres have lost 12 of their last 14 games and have plummeted to the worst record in the entire league. Tonight’s game is also the last of a four-game road trip for Buffalo.

It’s not always smart to lay minus-180 in the NHL, but this matchup is too lopsided to pass up.

Current Standings: Granger (10-9, $11,975), Keefer (15-16-1, $9,441), Brewer (17-16, $9,230), Grimala (8-9, $8,205)