Week 14 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

With as evenly matched as the NFC Playoffs project, the pair of first-round byes appears even more valuable than normal.

A frontrunner for one of the spots will emerge this afternoon in Los Angeles after a battle between two of the teams vying for a guaranteed home game in the divisional round. The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles visit the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams as a 1.5-point underdog.

It shapes up as one of the biggest games of the year so far, and therefore, the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest. Each of the four competing sports writers must use one of six weekly selections off of the South Point betting board on Philadelphia at Los Angeles.

Check below to find all of their week 14 best bets.

Jesse Granger

Season: 44-31-3

Last Week: 4-2

Seahawks plus-2.5 at Jaguars

Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers

Packers minus-3 at Browns

49ers vs. Texans under 45.5

Jets vs. Broncos under 41.5

Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 42-33-3

Last Week: 4-2

Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks

Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders

Cardinals plus-3 vs. Titans

Panthers plus-2.5 vs. Vikings

Redskins plus-6 at Chargers

Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams

Mike Grimala

Season: 42-35-1

Last Week: 2-4

Bills minus-3 vs. Colts

Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks

Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders

Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers

49ers plus-2.5 at Texans

Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 31-46-1

Last Week: 1-5

Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks

Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders

Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers

Titans minus-3 at Cardinals

Rams minus-1.5 vs. Eagles

Dolphins plus-11 vs. Patriots

