Week 14 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 14: Eagles at Rams
With as evenly matched as the NFC Playoffs project, the pair of first-round byes appears even more valuable than normal.
A frontrunner for one of the spots will emerge this afternoon in Los Angeles after a battle between two of the teams vying for a guaranteed home game in the divisional round. The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles visit the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams as a 1.5-point underdog.
It shapes up as one of the biggest games of the year so far, and therefore, the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest. Each of the four competing sports writers must use one of six weekly selections off of the South Point betting board on Philadelphia at Los Angeles.
Check below to find all of their week 14 best bets.
Jesse Granger
Season: 44-31-3
Last Week: 4-2
Seahawks plus-2.5 at Jaguars
Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers
Packers minus-3 at Browns
49ers vs. Texans under 45.5
Jets vs. Broncos under 41.5
Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 42-33-3
Last Week: 4-2
Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks
Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders
Cardinals plus-3 vs. Titans
Panthers plus-2.5 vs. Vikings
Redskins plus-6 at Chargers
Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams
Mike Grimala
Season: 42-35-1
Last Week: 2-4
Bills minus-3 vs. Colts
Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks
Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders
Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers
49ers plus-2.5 at Texans
Eagles plus-1.5 at Rams
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 31-46-1
Last Week: 1-5
Jaguars minus-2.5 vs. Seahawks
Chiefs minus-4 vs. Raiders
Vikings minus-2.5 at Panthers
Titans minus-3 at Cardinals
Rams minus-1.5 vs. Eagles
Dolphins plus-11 vs. Patriots
