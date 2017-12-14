Vegas Play of the Day: Broncos at Colts

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Indianapolis Colts plus-3 vs. Denver Broncos, $660 to win $600: It’s asking a lot to back the three-win Colts, I know. This is a time during the NFL season when teams with nothing to play for are auditioning younger players for next year.

One of those younger players for the Colts, though, could be the difference.

Jacoby Brissett has been inconsistent all season in place of the injured Andrew Luck at quarterback for the Colts, but he’s nearly passed for 3,000 yards and has shown great fight. Last week in the snow at Buffalo, he found a way to rally the Colts to force overtime. They could have easily quit in the awful conditions, which shows Indy is a team worth supporting at home in a primetime game against Denver.

For as bad as the Colts have played, the Broncos are worse. They have started three different quarterbacks this season and can’t consistently move the ball. Many of the Broncos players remain from the Super Bowl championship team a few seasons ago, and those players are simply content to play out the schedule.

I’ll take the points with a young team looking to prove itself.

Granger (11-9, $12,419), Keefer (15-16-1, $9,441), Brewer (17-16, $9,230), Grimala (8-9, $8,205)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21