Las Vegas Bowl live blog: Boise State maintaining comfortable lead

If Heisman campaigns truly start in December before the next season, then Justin Herbert has a chance to put himself in contention today at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Oregon’s sophomore quarterback is at the center of the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl as he leads his team into a season-ending affair with Mountain West Conference champions Boise State. The Ducks went only 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 Conference this season, but their record is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference under Herbert, who missed part of the season to injury.

Boise State went 10-3 overall and 7-1 in conference en route to its first conference championship in three years. A stingy defense that could challenge Herbert is a big reason why.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and safety Kekoa Nawahine were among the best at their positions in the conference, and snagged six combined interceptions. Herbert threw only six interceptions all season, next to 13 touchdowns and 1,750 yards.

Part of that success must be attributed to a heralded offensive line, where Green Valley High product Tyrell Crosby is the most valuable member. Crosby has started since he was a freshman with the Ducks, and improved to the point where he won the conference’s lineman of the year award this season.

Crosby didn’t give up a sack all season, but could be in for a tough matchup with Boise State’s edge rushers. Curtis Weaver and Jabril Frazier have combined 15 sacks on the season.

Oregon is going off betting boards as a 7-point favorite, with most backing the Ducks.

