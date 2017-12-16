Vegas Play of the Day: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Steven Senne / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Kansas City Chiefs plus-1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: $550 to win $500

Rewind to two months ago. Not that long in the past, all things considered.

The Chiefs were sitting 5-0 straight-up and against the spread and moving to the top of future betting boards to win the Super Bowl. The Chargers had just won their first game to snap an 0-4 straight-up, 0-3-1 against the spread start to the season.

Never would anyone have believed that the Chargers would later in the year go to Arrowhead as a road favorite. It was preposterous then, and it is preposterous now.

Los Angeles has gotten much better, no question, and Kansas City’s weaknesses have started to show. There’s been nothing to suggest, however, that the Chargers are the significantly better overall team, and that’s what this line is implying.

The beginning of the season must be included in any evaluation of teams, but it appears that it’s not being considered here. The Chiefs aren’t as strong as their start, but they’re also not as bad as their four-game losing streak before last week’s win over the Raiders.

They’re somewhere in between, and somewhere in between still puts them on equal footing with the Chargers. Equal footing does not equal being a home underdog.

Granger (11-9, $12,419), Keefer (15-16-1, $9,441), Brewer (17-17, $8,570), Grimala (8-9, $8,205)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.