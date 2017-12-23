Vegas Play of the Day: Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. San Diego State

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Army plus-6.5 vs San Diego State, $660 to win $600: The general thought with many handicappers is the Armed Forces Bowl will be a letdown spot for Army. They beat Navy two weeks ago for the program’s first winning streak in the Army-Navy series in two decades, and couldn’t possible come down off that high to face San Diego State, according to the common logic.

The theory is why early money moved the betting line from San Diego State minus-5 to minus-6.5. I just don’t expect Army to not give its best effort. They, after all, are one of the most disciplined teams in the nation, right?

Take away the letdown-game narrative and the teams appears to be similar. Army rushes for 350 yards per game to rank No. 1 nationally, and San Diego State tailback Rashaad Penny was one of the nation’s best rushers this season. They’ll be many carries for both squads, which also signals a shortened game to favor betting the underdog team.

Current Standings: Granger (12-9, $12,819), Keefer (17-17-1, $9,911), Brewer (18-17, $9,170), Grimala (8-11, $7,215)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21