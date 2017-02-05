Super Bowl live blog: Patriots, Falcons take the field in Houston New England holds as a 3-point favorite over Atlanta

Millions of dollars will change hands in Las Vegas sports books while thousands at NRG Stadium watch a select few make history.

Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is hours away with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 local time. While every Super Bowl is historic, this year’s iteration seems to carry a little extra in the prestige department.

The Patriots are out to win their fifth Lombardi Trophy in the past 15 years in their seventh appearance in the NFL’s championship game. A victory would set Tom Brady apart as the only quarterback with five Super Bowl wins, and do the same for his coach Bill Belichick.

There were high expectations for the Belichick and Brady pairing when they concluded their second season in New England by beating the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl 36 at New Orleans. But few called for them to go on a run that ranks among the most dominant in NFL history.

On the Falcons’ side, they’ll be looking to erase what’s mostly been 51 years of futility as a franchise. Atlanta was more than 100 games under .500 all-time before this season, and its only previous Super Bowl appearance was a 34-19 loss to Denver at Super Bowl 33.

That reputation didn’t weigh them down this season, where quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones led an offense that scored 109 more points than any other team in the league. But the Patriots have one of the best defenses the Falcons have faced all season, including in the secondary where the likes Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung have thrived.

Can they slow the Falcons? And do the Falcons have any chance of doing the same against Brady?

Money is being bet both ways. Fans from each side are entering the stadium. Super Bowl 51 is here.

Follow along with the Sun’s Super Bowl 51 live blog here all afternoon.

