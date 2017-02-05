Vegas Play of the Day: Super Bowl 51

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount over 56.5 rushing yards: $660 to win $600

Current Standings: Keefer (36-26-2, $11,231), Brewer (23-21-1, $9,745), Grimala (4-5, $9,5000), Granger (9-10, $7,400)

