Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Kansas Jayhawks minus-3 at Kansas State Wildcats, $1,100 to win $1,000:

The betting market can often overreact to one game, especially when it comes to high-profile teams like the Kansas Jayhawks. On Saturday, Iowa State snapped the Jayhawks’ 54-game home winning streak. On the same day, Kansas State upset the No. 2 Baylor Bears for the biggest win of its season.

Those two games have resulted in the Jayhawks laying only three points against the Wildcats tonight in Manhattan, Kansas — a line too small to pass up.

Just a month ago, the Jayhawks were favored by 13.5 points against the Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse, and while home court does count for something, it shouldn’t be a 10.5-point swing. Kansas has beat Kansas State four straight times, with an average margin of victory of 12.75 points per game.

Expect the Jayhawks to dominate the boards with senior forward Landen Lucas (who averages 8.5 rebounds per game) leading the way. Kansas ranks 16th in the country with 40.1 rebounds per game, while Kansas State ranks 295th. The Jayhawks will also be getting sophomore forward Carlton Bragg back tonight after he served a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

Kansas also has a clear advantage when it comes to guard play, with Frank Mason III (averaging 20 points, five assists and four rebounds per game) and Devonte’ Graham (averaging 13 points, four assists and three rebounds per game).

Kansas State may hang in the game for awhile, but I believe the Jayhawks will eventually pull away late.

Current Standings: Keefer (36-27-2, $10,571), Brewer (23-21-1, $9,745), Grimala (4-5, $9,5000), Granger (9-10, $7,400)