Vegas Play of the Day: Ball State at Akron

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Ball State at Akron, Total Over 155, $660 to win $600 : Ball State has covered the points total over in 11 of its last 12 games. Its last game to stay under the total was Dec. 3. More important, the past four Akron games have gone over.

Akron, with a 19-4 overall record, is averaging 79 points per game to rank 55th nationally. They are in first place of the Mid American Conference and received votes in the Associated Press top-25. Additionally, they’ve won 28 straight games at home, meaning they are more than capable at scoring in bunches.

Ball State is one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the nation, averaging 7.5 triples per game. In its most-recent game, Ball State surrendered 96 points — awesome for getting a game over.

Current Standings: Keefer (36-27-2, $10,571), Brewer (23-21-1, $9,745), Grimala (4-5, $9,5000), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)

