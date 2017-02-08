Vegas Play of the Day: West Virginia at Oklahoma

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

West Virginia minus-6.5 at Oklahoma: $330 to win $300

When they’re at their best, the Mountaineers are one of the best teams in the nation. They figure to be at their best tonight with a shot at revenge from an embarrassing loss earlier in the season.

Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 89-87 a few weeks ago in Morgantown, W.Va. It’s one of only two conference wins this season for the Sooners, which are by far the worst team in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers haven’t forgotten the loss, and they also haven’t recovered. Including that game, the Mountaineers are only a mediocre 3-3 straight-up, 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.

Some would look at that as a deterrent, thinking West Virginia has gotten worse. I look at it as a positive, a chance to buy low on a team that’s still a national championship contender.

It’s a long season, and teams go through ups and downs. West Virginia’s full season of basketball outweighs the last six games.

And its full season of basketball indicates it’s more than 6.5 points better than Oklahoma.

Current Standings: Keefer (36-27-2, $10,571), Brewer (23-22-1, $9,085), Grimala (4-5, $9,5000), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)

