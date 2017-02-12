Vegas Play of the Day: Virginia at Virginia Tech

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Virginia minus-6 at Virginia Tech, $880 to win $800:

Rivalry games are the best part of the regular season in college basketball. Schools with no shot at postseason play have little to play for down the stretch but can get up for a game against their biggest rivals, leading to a closer game than some would expect. But sometimes the gap in talent is just too big and the game is a blowout regardless of the rivalry. We know this all too well in Las Vegas, after watching the Rebels play UNR last week.

No. 12 Virginia is only laying 6 points today against Virginia Tech, and it’s clearly because of the rivalry, but I don’t think the rivalry will matter. The Cavaliers are a vastly superior team and will walk away from Blacksburg with an easy win.

When the two met Feb. 1 (less than two weeks ago) Virginia handled Virginia Tech without breaking a sweat, running away with a 71-48 win. As of late, the Cavaliers have owned the Hokies, winning nine of the past 10 meetings. Virginia has won those nine games by an average of 13 points per game.

Add to that the Hokies haven’t been particularly good at home, going 5-6 against the spread this season on their home court. Virginia has been one of the better teams against the spread on the road this season with a record of 8-3.

On Feb. 1, Virginia held Virginia Tech to 15-of-42 (35.7 percent) shooting overall and 3-of-20 (15 percent) from beyond the arc. I think the Cavaliers defense translates well on the road and the Hokies will struggle to score again.

I am willing to lay 6 points with the much better team, even in a rivalry game.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-27-2, $10,871), Grimala (5-5, $10,000), Brewer (23-23-1, $8,315), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)