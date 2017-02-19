Vegas Play of the Day: Syracuse at Georgia Tech

David J. Phillip / Associated Press

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Georgia Tech plus-3 vs. Syracuse, $660 to win $600:

Syracuse has struggled against Georgia Tech in the past, and the Orange have struggled against nearly everyone on the road this season. Syracuse is 2-7 straight up this year away from the Carrier Dome and 2-6 against the spread. On the other side, Georgia Tech has been phenomenal at home, going 13-3 straight up (5-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play) and 7-4 against the spread on its home floor.

McCamish Pavilion has been a hornets nest this season for opponents. The Yellow Jackets have already taken down No. 9 North Carolina, No. 6 Florida State and No. 14 Notre Dame in the arena, and with a record of 16-11, Syracuse doesn’t match up to any of those teams.

Syracuse has won two of the three matchups with Georgia Tech since joining the ACC, but neither win was by more than 3 points.

Perhaps more importantly, this is a terrible scheduling spot for Syracuse. The Orange enter the contest having lost their past two, and could be looking ahead to games against No. 12 Duke and No. 8 Louisville next week. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are in need of another resume builder, as they are on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament.

Georgia Tech already announced the game has sold out, and Syracuse could be walking into a buzzsaw.

I would like Georgia Tech even as a slight favorite, but as a 3-point underdog, it is a great value.

