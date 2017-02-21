Vegas Play of the Day: Kentucky at Missouri

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Kentucky minus-16 at Missouri, $440 to win $400 : Missouri has a 7-19 record and ranks 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference. While the Tigers have won two of their last six games, many nights have ended in a blowout loss. Kentucky is just 2-7 against the betting number since Jan. 24, but that stat won’t influence my handicapping. Missouri is that bad.

Missouri averages just 69 points per game to rank 278th out of about 320 teams. It only averages 12.1 assists per game, meaning its guard play is poor and there too much individual play. Look for Kentucky to grow a big lead early and win by nearly 30 points.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-28-2, $10,941), Grimala (5-5, $10,000), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,915), Granger (10-12-1, $7,820)

