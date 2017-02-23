Vegas Play of the Day: USC at Arizona

USC plus-9 at Arizona: $440 to win $400

Arizona stands alone in first place in the Pac-12 Conference. That doesn’t make the Wildcats the best team in the conference.

They’re fortunate to be 14-1 in the Pac-12, and here’s a prediction that they’ll suffer an upset loss somewhere in the final three games to split the title with much-superior Oregon. A game against UCLA on Saturday is the most likely place for Arizona to fall before the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

But don’t count out USC’s chances tonight. The Trojans played the Wildcats tough in their first meeting, despite losing 73-66 as 4-point underdogs.

USC was within one point with 40 seconds to go, but a banked Arizona three-pointer doomed them to defeat. Arizona has had a lot fortunate breaks like that this season — having gone 4-1 in games decided by less than six points — but those typically tend to even out as the season extends.

USC is available tonight at a little bit of a value price after getting blown out against UCLA and Oregon last week. The Trojans didn’t play well, but they’ll find it easier to stage a turnaround tonight.

The Wildcats aren’t as good as the Ducks and Bruins.

