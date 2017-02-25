Vegas Play of the Day: UCLA at Arizona

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Arizona minus-1 vs. UCLA, $550 to win $500 : Arizona beat UCLA on Jan. 31 by 11 points on the road, so only needing to win straight-up tonight in a primetime game on their home floor is more than obtainable for the Wildcats. A victory would give them a share of the Pac-12 Conference regular season title.

Arizona is winning games because of its defense, which surrenders just 64 points per game to rank 27th nationally out of more than 320 teams. The defense is why Arizona, which hasn’t been at full strength all season because of injuries, has lost just three games and is ranked in the top-5.

UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball is averaging 15 points and seven assists per game and could be the first pick in the NBA Draft this summer. In the first meeting against Arizona he had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with eight assists, meaning he’ll be a matchup problem all game. Usually in a coin-flip game, I side with the team with the best player — UCLA’s Ball.

Tonight, I will take the team with something to play for on their home court. Arizona’s McKale Center will be loud.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-29-2, $10,501), Grimala (5-5, $10,000), Brewer (24-24-1, $8,4175), Granger (10-12-1, $7,820)

