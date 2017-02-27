Vegas Play of the Day: Raptors at Knicks

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Toronto Raptors minus-3.5 at New York Knicks, $550 to win $500:

The Raptors are surging thanks to the trade deadline additions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, with home wins over Boston and Portland bolstering the idea that Toronto is now the No. 2 contender in the east. The Knicks, meanwhile, are headed in the opposite direction after trying and failing to trade point guard Derrick Rose.

Toronto has won both of this season's head-to-head matchups with the Knicks convincingly, with margins of victory of 11 and 16 points. Both of those games were in Toronto, but I don't think the venue is going to matter much in this one, especially now that Knicks' big man Joakim Noah is injured and possibly out for the year.

The dreariness of the Rose and Noah situations will dampen any home-court advantage, and Toronto will continue riding the post-deadline momentum to another easy win over the Knicks.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-29-2, $10,501), Grimala (5-5, $10,000), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,925), Granger (10-13-1, $7,490)