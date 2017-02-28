Vegas Play of the Day: Florida State at Duke

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Duke minus-7 vs. Florida State: $550 to win $500

Public betting support has come in waves on Duke. At the beginning of the season, the Blue Devils were taking loads of action every game.

When they disappointed on the point spread, bettors turned their backs. The pattern continued through the middle of the regular season, and now again at the end.

With Duke having failed to cover in three straight games of four of its last five, the betting market is pessimistic. Offshore tracking sites indicate around 70 percent of the money coming in on Florida State tonight.

That’s exactly the scenario where it’s profitable to pounce on the other side. There’s some concern about laying a decent-sized number with a team that’s out of contention to win the ACC regular season title and one that may play without its best player, Grayson Allen.

But the Blue Devils have plenty of other pieces to pick up the slack and will be properly motivated after the Seminoles embarrassed them 88-72 as 2-point underdogs earlier this season.

Florida State is 2-5-1 against the spread on the road this season, and it’s not going to be easy improving that mark against a Duke team playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the final time.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-29-2, $10,501), Grimala (5-6, $9,450), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,925), Granger (10-13-1, $7,490)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.