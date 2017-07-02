Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Cardinals

Jeff Roberson / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals over 7.5 at minus-115: $575 to win $500

This matchup is being described as a pitching duel, and with good reason. Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer is one of the best in the league and has allowed only four earned runs in his last five starts. But in those five games, the Nationals as a team have allowed 27 runs.

Starting on the mound for the Cardinals is Carlos Martinez who has also been impressive with a 2.88 earned runs average and 121 strikeouts. But like Scherzer, his teammates haven’t helped and Martinez’s record is only 6-6 this year.

I am willing to lay minus-115 to take the over in this game. Not because I think any less of Scherzer or Martinez, but because of my low opinion on everyone else around them. The Nationals are the highest scoring team in the entire MLB, and could score the eight points needed by themselves.

Current Standings: Brewer (0-0, $10,000) Grimala (0-0, $10,000) Granger (0-0, $10,000), Keefer (0-0, $10,000)