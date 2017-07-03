Vegas Play of the Day: Pirates at Phillies

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies plus-110, $400 to win $440 : The Philadelphia Phillies have the worst record in baseball at 27-53, meaning there’s good value on a plus-money wager with Pittsburgh. That’s especially true considering Pirates’ starter Ivan Nova pitched into the eighth inning earlier this season in a win against the Phillies.

Nova has an 8-5 record with a respectable 3.08 earned run average, and he rarely issues walks. He’s also only surrendered 11 home runs in 16 starts, which means the Phillies will have to manufacture runs. It’s just the Phillies have one of MLB’s worst on-base percentages.

Pittsburgh was recently swept by the Giants and needs to get back on track. While the Pirates have a losing record at 37-45, they are still in contention in the National League Central. Winnable games against inferior opponents are must-win situations, and the Pirates’ players should be well aware of that fact entering the series. They should put forth a good effort.

Current Standings: Granger (1-0, $10,500), Brewer (0-0, $10,000) Grimala (0-0, $10,000), Keefer (0-0, $10,000)

