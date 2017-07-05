Vegas Play of the Day: Royals at Mariners

Charlie Riedel / AP FILE

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Kansas City Royals plus-117 at Seattle Mariners: $600 to win $702

The Kansas City Royals are the better team in this matchup, have the better starting pitcher and are playing good baseball right now, so I can’t for the life of me figure out why they’re the underdogs.

Kansas City has won three straight and five of its last six games, and tonight trots Jason Vargas out to the mound. Vargas is 12-3 this season with a 2.22 earned runs average and has won his last seven starts. In those seven games Vargas has allowed only 11 earned runs and the Royals have won by an average of four runs per game.

The Mariners have been a solid 25-19 at Safeco Field this year, but Ariel Miranda is vastly overmatched. Plus, Vargas played four years with the Mariners himself so he knows the field as well as anyone. I would be on the Royals side as a slight favorite, but as an underdog I love the side.

Current Standings: Granger (1-0, $10,500), Keefer (1-0, $10,429), Grimala (0-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-1, $9,600)