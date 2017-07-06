Vegas Play of the Day: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

John Minchillo / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Arizona Diamondbacks plus-144 at Los Angeles Dodgers: $500 to win $720

The Dodgers are trying to create some separation atop the National League West, but Arizona hasn't been easy to shake. One of the reasons the Diamondbacks are still in the hunt has been the breakout performance of starting pitcher Robbie Ray (8-4, 3.06 ERA, 128 SO, 100.0 IP), who has already beaten Los Angeles once this season. The fourth-year lefty wasn't great in that April outing, allowing five earned runs in 5.1 innings, but he's been on fire over the last six weeks, going 6-1 with a 1.81 ERA in his last eight starts.

That's a hot streak I'm willing to bet on. At plus-144, the Diamondbacks are an underdog worth taking.

Current Standings: Granger (2-0, $11,202), Keefer (1-0, $10,429), Grimala (0-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-1, $9,600)