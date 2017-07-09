Vegas Play of the Day: White Sox at Rockies

Joe Mahoney / AP FILE

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies under 12 at minus-120: $360 to win $300

It’s no secret Coors Field is a hitters park. The thin, mile-high air is conducive to long balls and high-scoring contests, so obviously I’ll go against the grain and take the under in this afternoon’s contest.

The Rockies and White Sox can both score, but even for them 12 runs is a lot. Of the Rockies last 12 games, only one has seen the total go above 12 runs. The reason the total is so high on this game, is Rockies’ starter Kyle Freeland has lost three straight games in which Colorado has given up a combined 19 runs. Even still, in the 10 games Freeland has started there have never been more than 10 runs scored.

On the mound for Chicago will be Carlos Rondon who looked great in his last start against the Oakland Athletics. Rondon’s pitching style should help him at Coors Field, the 24-year-old induced 26 swinging strikes on 102 pitches against the Athletics.

I don’t imagine we will get a pitching duel in this game, but the total of 12 is far too high and I’ll lean towards the under at minus-120.

Current Standings: Granger (2-0, $11,202), Keefer (1-0, $10,429), Brewer (0-1, $9,600), Grimala (0-1, $9,500)