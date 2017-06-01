Vegas Play of the Day: Twins at Angels

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Los Angeles Angels minus-115 vs. Minnesota Twins: $690 to win $600: Betting baseball is all about riding streaks, and it’s tough to ignore how bad Minnesota’s pitching staff has been of late. The Twins have lost four straight games, including surrendering 17 and 16 runs in defeats to Houston.

While Los Angeles starter Alex Meyer enters with a 5.79 earned run average, the Angels have won in two of his last three starts, and on May 14 against Detroit he surrendered just one run in pitching into the seventh inning. Meyer also has seven strikeouts in each of his last three starts. That’s enough to give confidence to wager on Los Angeles.

The Angels are a solid bet at home with a 17-9 record. Minnesota, though, has the best road record in baseball at 14-5. But that was before the Twins’ pitching staff imploded.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-13, $9,703), Brewer (33-32-1, $8,425), Keefer (44-40-3, $7,895), Granger (16-22-1, $7,272)

