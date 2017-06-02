Vegas Play of the Day: Astros at Rangers

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, Total Over 8 at minus-110: $770 to win $700: The Houston Astros have scored seven or more runs in winning their last seven games — two days ago, they scored 17 runs. It was 13 runs four days ago.

Houston ranks first in baseball in runs scored at 5.4 per game. They are also first in batting average at .277 and in on-base percentage at .345. While Texas starter Yu Darvish enters with a 2.97 earned run average and is always tough to hit, I don’t see any pitcher holding Houston in check. I wouldn’t be surprised if Houston covered the total over by itself.

Houston-Texas is one of baseball’s better rivalries. Both teams will come ready to play, and swinging for the home run fences.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-13, $9,703), Keefer (44-40-3, $7,895), Brewer (33-32-1, $7,735), Granger (16-22-1, $7,272)

