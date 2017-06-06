Vegas Play of the Day: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Alex Gallardo / Associated Press

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Los Angeles Dodgers plus-105 vs. Washington Nationals: $600 to win $630

Based on ticket splits in favor of the Nationals, bettors seem to be draining their savings accounts to back the road team today. And with reigning Cy Young winner Max Scherzer on the mound, why not?

Scherzer hasn’t been quite as great this season as a whole, but he’s dominated in his last two starts in giving up only eight hits and two runs compared with 24 strikeouts. Consider the opponents, though — the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Those are two feeble offenses, two of the worst three in baseball by runs scored. They’re not adequate preparation for the Dodgers, one of the only lineups that makes for a fair fight with Scherzer.

And it’s not as if Los Angeles is hurting on the mound with Brandon McCarthy. At worst, McCarthy figures to keep the Dodgers in the game.

They should be able to score enough to win. Getting a plus-price with a team like the Dodgers at home is always appealing, but even better under tonight’s circumstances.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-13, $9,703), Keefer (45-40-3, $8,395), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (16-22-1, $6,973)

