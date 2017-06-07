NBA Finals in Las Vegas: Game 3 betting odds, picks and preview

Tony Dejak / AP

Everyone holding out hope for a memorable NBA Finals after an unmemorable first two games is repeating the same refrain: These two teams have been here before.

The Warriors themselves are using that rationale as a reminder to not feel too comfortable. After they arrived in Cleveland ahead of Game 3, which begins at 6 p.m. today and airs on ABC, two-time MVP Stephen Curry reminisced on bad memories.

“Game 3 has been a little rough for us historically — and especially in this building,” he told ESPN.com.

The Cavaliers have pulled a Game 3 finals upset at their home Quicken Loans Arena in back-to-back years, beating the Warriors 96-91 as 2-point underdogs in 2015 and prevailing 120-90 as 1.5-point underdogs last year. For as much as Draymond Green’s groin-kicking Game 5 suspension and Kyrie Irving’s late-series heroics are cited as catalysts for Cleveland erasing a 2-0 deficit last year, its Game 3 restoring of order feels just as important in retrospect.

So who’s to say the Cavaliers can’t do it again? Oddsmakers aren’t counting them out, but they’re also mapping a much different path back into the series.

The mountain Cleveland must climb to get out of its 2-0 ditch this year is much steeper. The Cavaliers are now 4-point underdogs in Game 3, a higher spread than each of the last two years combined, and that’s the least damning piece of betting evidence against them.

They’ve also elevated to a plus-1000 (risking $1 to win $10) underdog in the series to Golden State’s price of minus-2000 (risking $20 to win $1). Adjusting for the house’s hold, that means sports books are giving Cleveland about a 6 percent chance to win a second straight title.

Going into Game 3 last year, the odds implied about a 12 percent chance Cleveland could come back.

The Cavaliers’ power rating isn’t any worse than it was at this time last year. The difference in the probability comes from Golden State being in a much better position.

The Warriors have already extended their playoff record with 14 straight wins, which includes a 10-4 against the spread record and average 17-point margin of victory. At this time last year, they were 14-5 straight-up and 13-6 against the spread in the postseason with an average 10-point win.

Contrary to last year when the Warriors’ two leading scorers were stuck in a mini-slump to start the series, Kevin Durant and Curry have dominated the action. They’ve both gone over any points, assists and rebounds totals posted in sports books in each of the first two games.

For Game 3, Durant’s over/under points sits at 29.5 with Curry at 28.

The Warriors winning the series in five games is now the most likely outcome at a price of plus-150, but a sweep is close behind at plus-160.

That means, by the odds, it’s six times more likely Golden State completes a 16-0 postseason than Cleveland stages another historic comeback, a hit against those banking on last year’s history repeating.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.