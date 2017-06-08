Vegas Play of the Day: Predators at Penguins

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins under 5.5 goals minus-130: $520 to win $400

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final has seen the winning team score at least four goals, but that doesn't necessarily mean this has been a high-scoring series. Road teams have struggled to score, averaging just 1.5 goals per game, and now that the Predators have settled down and evened the series with a pair of home victories, we could see a taut, low-scoring affair tonight in Game 5.

Nashville has been one of the league's best defensive teams all season, and now that the Preds have settled into a groove on that end (led by back-to-back solid showings by goaltender Pekka Rinne), look for them to keep Pittsburgh in check tonight. Goals will be hard to come by — this one feels like a grind-it-out, 2-1 type of final score. Take the under and enjoy the defensive battle.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-13, $9,703), Keefer (45-41-3, $7,795), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (16-23-1, $5,973)