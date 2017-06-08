Las Vegas Sun

June 8, 2017

Currently: 90° — Complete forecast

0

Sports betting:

Vegas Play of the Day: Predators at Penguins

Image

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) listens to referee Garrett Rank (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The Red Wings won 5-2.

By (contact)

Related Coverage

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins under 5.5 goals minus-130: $520 to win $400

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final has seen the winning team score at least four goals, but that doesn't necessarily mean this has been a high-scoring series. Road teams have struggled to score, averaging just 1.5 goals per game, and now that the Predators have settled down and evened the series with a pair of home victories, we could see a taut, low-scoring affair tonight in Game 5.

Nashville has been one of the league's best defensive teams all season, and now that the Preds have settled into a groove on that end (led by back-to-back solid showings by goaltender Pekka Rinne), look for them to keep Pittsburgh in check tonight. Goals will be hard to come by — this one feels like a grind-it-out, 2-1 type of final score. Take the under and enjoy the defensive battle.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-13, $9,703), Keefer (45-41-3, $7,795), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (16-23-1, $5,973)

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy