Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Cavaliers

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers over 228: $990 to win $900

The Cavaliers actually put up a fight in game three before the Warriors' last-minute surge to stay perfect in the postseason.

Unlike in the first two games at Oracle Arena, Cleveland hung in there with Golden State and even led for a good portion of the second half, but it wasn’t because of defense. In three games, the Cavaliers have yet to hold the Warriors below 110 points, with Golden State averaging 121 points per game. Cleveland’s defense wasn’t particularly good in the regular season, ranking 20th in points allowed, but it has been horrendous in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors offense has shown no signs of slowing, scoring at least 100 points in all 15 of their games in the playoffs. I would simply take the Warriors and lay the six points, but a superhuman game from Lebron James could always ruin that. I feel far more comfortable betting against the Cavaliers’ defense than I do their team as a whole.

Two of the three games in this series have gone over the total, and the over is 7-1 in Golden State’s last eight games. The Cavaliers have seen the total go over the spread in 11 of their 16 playoff games.

This might be the last night of this miserable NBA postseason full of blowouts and sweeps, so let’s just hope these teams go out in style with plenty of scoring.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-14, $9,183), Keefer (45-41-3, $7,795), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (16-23-1, $5,973)