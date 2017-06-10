Vegas Play of the Day: Reds at Dodgers

John Minchillo / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Cincinnati Reds plus-200 at Los Angeles Dodgers: $400 to win $800

This looks like a mismatch on paper, as the Dodgers are one of baseball's best teams and the Reds are mired in mediocrity, but there's a decent upset possibility here.

Reds starts Asher Wojciechowski is very green, with just nine major league appearances to his credit, but he hasn't been bad this year. And he's got nice splits for a game at spacious Dodger Stadium, as he's induced 28 fly outs to 12 ground outs this season. If he can use the big part of the park to his advantage and keep the ball from going over the fence, Los Angeles may have trouble scoring.

It's not much to go on, but for the +200 payoff, it's worth taking a shot.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-14, $9,183), Keefer (45-41-3, $7,795), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (17-23-1, $6,873)