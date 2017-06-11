Vegas Play of the Day: Penguins at Predators

Mark Humphrey / AP FILE

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators under 5.5 at minus-120: $1,200 to win $1,000

I believe in Pekka Rinne.

After Thursday’s 6-0 beat down at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, I may be the only person that believes in Rinne. He was yanked from the game after only one period when he allowed three goals on only nine shots. It was his third straight subpar performance in Pittsburgh, but luckily for Rinne and the Predators, tonight the Stanley Cup Finals return to Nashville.

The sea of towel-waving golden fans will be at their backs, and Rinne has been outstanding at home in this postseason. In the 10 games in Nashville, Rinne has a goals against average of only 1.50, and has allowed only one goal in seven of them.

Across from him in net will be Matt Murray, who may have finally found his form in game five. Murray stopped all 24 of Nashville’s shots for the shutout and made it look easy.

I would like to ride the home-team trend (all five games in this series have gone that way) but I am more confident in a low-scoring affair, especially with all that’s on the line. There has yet to be a game in this Stanley Cup Finals with fewer than five goals scored but I think it happens tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-15, $8,783), Keefer (45-41-3, $7,795), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Granger (17-23-1, $6,873)