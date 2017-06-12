NBA Finals in Las Vegas: Game 5 betting odds, picks and preview

Expectations always seem set unreasonably high for LeBron James.

That can easily extend into the betting market, as game 4 of the NBA Finals demonstrated. Despite leading a record-setting offensive performance in the Cavaliers’ 137-116 win over the Warriors to fight off elimination, James let down those who gambled on him.

He scored 31 points, falling short of his over/under 33.5 points. James has only beaten his point total in sports books once — scoring 39 points in game 3 — in the series.

The highest-scoring Finals game in the last 32 years came despite both former multiple MVP winners going under as Stephen Curry chipped in only 14 of his over/under 28.5 points for the Warriors.

With Klay Thompson also falling short with only 13 points to his posted 19.5, that meant three of the six players with totals all around town — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love being the others — went under. That may obscure the fact that the 2017 finals have been the ultimate series of the over.

The build-up to game 5, which begins at 6 tonight and airs on ABC, should bring it back into focus. The total stands at 231.5 points, breaking the Finals record of 227.5 set in game 3.

Each of the top five highest Finals totals have now come from this series, and every contest except for game 1 has gone over. Durant has been the most consistent cause of all the cashed over tickets, averaging 34 points per game to make him the only player to beat his total in every contest.

But it’s now up to the Cavaliers to make sure the series doesn’t fall under in terms of games. From the beginning of the Finals, the odds calculated out to a six-game series being the most likely.

The Cavaliers must pull a second straight upset just to get there, one that will be more difficult with the Warriors returning to Oracle Arena. Current odds give it only a 25 percent chance, with the line sitting exactly where it was ahead of Golden State’s 132-113 game 2 win.

James could likely double all of his over/under totals, and still get blamed if the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors in the Finals for the second time in three years. Such is life for the NBA’s greatest player.

