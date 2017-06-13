Warriors post as biggest favorite in NBA history to repeat as champions next year Cavaliers, Spurs and Celtics follow Warriors at top of the betting board

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Those already moping over the expectation that the Golden State Warriors will keep the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the foreseeable future won’t find any solace in next year’s NBA future odds.

The Warriors lived up to their status as the biggest preseason favorite in NBA history going into this season last night by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 as 9.5-point favorites to win the NBA Finals in five games. As a reward, oddsmakers made them an even bigger favorite to repeat next season.

Golden State sits at minus-200 (risking $2 to win $1) to win next year’s title at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, up from minus-150 last year when Kevin Durant signed with the team in free agency. Adjusting for the house’s hold percentage, that gives Golden State better than a 60 percent chance to win its third title in four years.

And that might not even be enough based on public perception that the NBA will belong the Warriors for at least the next half-decade.

Only three other teams are listed at less than 20-to-1 — the Cavaliers, the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics. Rumors and speculation are already flying on how those teams could improve this offseason, because they’re the only ones seen as remotely close to the Warriors.

The Celtics were the only team to win a game against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoffs, taking game 3 111-108 as 15.5-point underdogs. They have the No. 1 pick in next Thursday’s NBA Draft as well as cap space to chase top free agents like Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin.

Similarly, reports are already linking San Antonio with a courtship to point guard Chris Paul. The Spurs were on their way to beating the Warriors in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before a controversial injury to Kawhi Leonard prompted them to blow a 21-point third quarter lead.

The Warriors almost completed the perfect postseason before the Cavaliers staved off elimination with a 137-116 victory in game 4 of the finals. Despite the lopsided victory, Cleveland still lost by an average of 7 points per game in the Finals to make it apparent a roster upgrade is needed to compete with Golden State.

Expect much trade talk to center on the Cavaliers during the offseason. Next year’s odds paint just how far they have to go to catch up with the Warriors.

Check out the full odds to win the 2018 NBA championship below.

Golden State Warriors — 1-to-2

Cleveland Cavaliers — 3-to-1

San Antonio Spurs — 12-to-1

Boston Celtics — 15-to-1

Washington Wizards — 30-to-1

Los Angeles Clippers — 30-to-1

Houston Rockets — 30-to-1

Oklahoma City Thunder — 60-to-1

Toronto Raptors — 60-to-1

Milwaukee Bucks — 60-to-1

New Orleans Pelicans — 80-to-1

Philadelphia 76ers — 100-to-1

Indiana Pacers — 100-to-1

Miami Heat — 100-to-1

Utah Jazz — 100-to-1

Portland Trail Blazers — 100-to-1

Denver Nuggets — 100-to-1

Minnesota Timberwolves — 100-to-1

Los Angeles Lakers — 100-to-1

Memphis Grizzlies — 100-to-1

Chicago Bulls — 100-to-1

Detroit Pistons — 200-to-1

Atlanta Hawks — 200-to-1

Dallas Mavericks — 200-to-1

New York Knicks — 300-to-1

Charlotte Hornets — 300-to-1

Phoenix Suns — 500-to-1

Brooklyn Nets — 1000-to-1

Orlando Magic — 1000-to-1

Sacramento Kings — 1000-to-1

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.