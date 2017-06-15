Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals under 9.5 runs at plus-105: $940 to win $987

Neither Cardinals starter Michael Wacha nor Brewers starter Zach Davies are pitchers that make bettors immediately look under. But the pitching matchups in the first three games of this crucial National League Central series weren’t much better, and the total stuck at 9 runs.

Now that this game is at 9.5 runs with the price rising, a look at the under is warranted. The Brewers and the Cardinals have scored 13 runs in their last two games, but that’s far out of the ordinary.

St. Louis has one of the worst offenses in the majors this season. The Brewers are better, but a little overrated at the plate.

Their homerun ability is top-notch, but they’re mediocre in producing runs in every other way. With a total this high, under bettors can afford a couple homeruns anyway.

Look for something like a 4-3 game, and a comfortable cash on the under.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-15, $8,783), Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Keefer (45-42-3, $6,625)

