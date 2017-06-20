Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Marlins

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Nationals minus-115 at Florida Marlins: $920 to win $800: Edinson Volquez surrendered five runs in four innings with three walks during his most recent outing, and won’t do much better today against the high-scoring Nationals.

Volquez pitched MLB’s lone no-hitter of the season on June 3, but injured his ankle in the process. The injury combined with recovering from the strain of pitching nine complete innings should still linger into today’s start. But, even if it doesn’t, the Nationals’ Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Co. should rough-up Volquez just like the A’s did last week.

Washington is the National League’s best team. You will rarely get a price like minus-115. It’s time to take advantage and cash a ticket.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-15, $8,783), Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Brewer (33-32-2, $7,735), Keefer (45-43-3, $5,685)

