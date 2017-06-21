Vegas Play of the Day: Red Sox at Royals

Charles Krupa / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Boston Red Sox minus-130 at Kansas City Royals: $520 to win $400:

The Red Sox are finally starting to play like one of the best teams in baseball, as Boston's current 11-6 stretch has vaulted them into first place in the American League East for the first time all season. The Royals became the latest victim on Tuesday, as Chris Sale powered the Sox to an 8-3 victory.

Sale won't be on the mound today, and the dropoff to probable starter Drew Pomeranz is significant. But Pomeranz is capable of effectiveness in short stints — in his last start, he shut down the Astros to the tune of one earned run in 6.1 innings — and the Boston bullpen is rested thanks to Sale. Matched up against Kansas City's weak offense (3.9 runs per game, 27th in the majors), Pomeranz should be able to get the job done.

If the Boston bats show up, they'll keep rolling and easily make this bet pay off.

Current Standings: Grimala (11-15, $8,783), Brewer (33-33-2, $8,535), Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-43-3, $5,685)