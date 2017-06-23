Vegas Play of the Day: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Seattle Mariners minus-115 vs. Houston Astros: $575 to win $500

It appears I’ve killed my chances in the Play of the Day for yet another year by betting the maximum in back-to-back bets in an attempt to catch up and losing. What better way to sulk than to fade the best team in baseball?

Houston reached 50 wins Thursday by finishing off a sweep in Oakland. This series in Seattle won’t be as easy.

The Mariners have won four games in a row on their own and look set up to make a push as the season nears the All-Star break. Felix Hernandez is on the mound tonight, and it’s a rare opportunity to get him at such a low price at Safeco Field.

He might not be the overpowering force he once was, but Hernandez is still a better pitcher than Houston starter Joe Musgrove. The hype on Houston sits at an all-time high right now.

That’s when it’s time to sell and take their opponents in spots where the price is right. This is one of those situations.

Current Standings: Brewer (34-33-2, $8,935), Grimala (11-15, $8,263) Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-43-3, $5,685)

