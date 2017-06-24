Vegas Play of the Day: Reds at Nationals

Al Behrman / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Nationals minus-1.5 vs. Cincinnati Reds at plus-130, $300 to win $390 : Homer Bailey had six starts in 2016 for the Reds and two in 2015 in dealing with multiple arm injuries. He’ll make his 2017 debut this afternoon against the Washington Nationals, who are second in baseball in runs scored and batting average.

Bailey was 3-0 with a 1.08 earned run average in three levels of minor league baseball during his rehab, but that’s the minor leagues and not the hot-hitting Nationals. And even if Bailey impresses, he’ll be a on a strict pitch count and likely not in the game after five innings. That means the Reds’ awful bullpen will have to keep the Nationals in check.

It’s always risky asking a team to win by two runs, which is indicated in the low $300 wager. It’s a small risk, though, to cash a plus-money ticket. More important, you are getting plus-money with the National League’s best team against one of its worst.

Current Standings: Brewer (34-33-2, $8,935), Grimala (11-15, $8,263) Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-44-3, $6,185)

