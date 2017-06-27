Vegas Play of the Day: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Arizona Diamondbacks plus-110 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $700 to win $770 :

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez is having an all-star caliber season (6-6, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 111 SO, 100.1 IP), and he's been downright dominant in his last three games, allowing just three earned runs in 21 innings, so you'd think St. Louis has an obvious advantage in this game. But Arizona starter Taijuan Walker has been pretty good himself (6-3, 3.43 ERA), and he'll be backed by one of baseball's best offenses. The Diamondbacks are scoring 5.27 runs per game, good for fourth in the majors, and they're on a roll right now, having averaged 7.3 runs over their last six games.

Throw in the venue — Arizona is 29-10 at home — and I'm more comfortable taking the D-backs.

Current Standings: Brewer (36-33-2, $9,625), Grimala (11-15, $8,263) Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-44-3, $6,185)