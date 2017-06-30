Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Cardinals

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Nationals at plus-115, $400 to win $460 : The St. Louis Cardinals are returning home after a long road trip to the West coast. There will be an adjustment period to handle the time change, recovering from the travel and reuniting with family. The Cardinals won’t be at their best — they, actually, haven’t been that good all season.

Still, Washington can’t be considered a safe bet. While the Nationals (47-32) have a comfortable lead in the National League East, it’s bullpen is one of the worst in baseball and consistently surrenders the lead in the late innings. Also, the Nationals were dealt a significant blow Thursday when leadoff man Trea Turner suffered a broken wrist. That means the top of the Nationals’ batting order will have a different feel starting tonight.

Current Standings: Brewer (36-33-2, $9,625), Grimala (11-15, $9,033) Granger (19-23-1, $8,215), Keefer (45-44-3, $6,185)

