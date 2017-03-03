Vegas Play of the Day: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Boston Celtics minus-7.5 at Los Angeles Lakers, $550 to win $500:

The most historic rivalry in the NBA isn’t what it used to be.

Seven years removed from their Finals meeting the Celtics have climbed their way back into contender status while the Lakers have remained mostly irrelevant. Boston is one game ahead of Washington for the second seed in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers are more concerned with finishing near the bottom of the league as to not lose their draft pick, so motivation is clearly on the side of the Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas is playing like an MVP candidate and Los Angeles doesn’t have anyone that can guard him. Even if the Lakers can hang tough for awhile in this game I see Thomas being too much in the fourth quarter.

Boston faces a 5-game road trip but the Lakers are the first game of that stretch so the Celtics should be fresh for this one. I’ll lay the points with the much better team despite the cross-country flight.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-30-2, $9,951), Grimala (5-6, $9,450), Granger (10-13-1, $7,490), Brewer (24-26-1, $7,155)