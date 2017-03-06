Vegas Play of the Day: Celtics at Clippers

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Los Angeles Clippers minus-3 vs. Boston Celtics, $660 to win $600:

This game features two teams that can be tough to read on any given night, so bet it at your own peril, but I like the Clippers to win and cover over the Celtics for a couple of reasons.

First, the Celtics have performed raggedly since the All-Star break/trade deadline, going 3-3. Maybe it's because the players were demotivated when the front office didn't add any pieces at the deadline, or maybe it's because of the injury bug (who knows if Al Horford or Avery Bradley will play tonight), but for some reason this team isn't clicking on all cylinders. That was obvious on Sunday night, when a late-game turnover handed a win to the Phoenix Suns at the buzzer.

And while the Clippers have been a disappointment this season, they are starting to get healthy and whole at the right time. Chris Paul is back, and Jamal Crawford may be breaking out of his slump (25 points in a win over the Bulls on Saturday).

Throw in the fact that this is the third game for the Celtics in a West Coast three-games-in-four-nights swing, and I'm happy to lay the three points with the Clips.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-31-2, $9,531), Grimala (5-6, $9,450), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (24-26-1, $7,155)