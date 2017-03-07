Odds and picks on remaining college basketball conference tournaments

For sports bettors, the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a marathon.

Fail to prepare properly for the all-day trail of games running from next Thursday to next Sunday, and a gambler risks suffering the consequences. Without endurance, bettors won’t make it to the finish line, their bankrolls bound to tumble.

Luckily the next five days create the ultimate crash course on tournament basketball. All the major conference tournaments get under way over the next two days and run through Saturday or Sunday, with several straggler mid-major brackets also playing out.

It makes it easy to get used to the pace that the biggest sports betting event of the year will demand.

The best way to join in on the action is to bet on a game-to-game basis, but there’s always attention dedicated to futures to win each the tournament. The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has odds up for all the remaining tournaments, so we’ll keep with Talking Points tradition and try to find the best value in each of the major brackets.

ACC Tournament in Brooklyn

North Carolina — 8-to-5

Louisville — 7-to-2

Duke — 7-to-2

Virginia — 7 to 2

Florida State — 7 to 1

Notre Dame — 12 to 1

Miami — 40 to 1

Syracuse — 50 to 1

Virginia Tech — 60 to 1

Field — 30-to-1

Big East Tournament in New York

Villanova — 2-to-3

Butler — 3-to-1

Creighton — 6-to-1

Marquette — 7-to-1

Xavier — 15-to-1

Seton Hall — 15-to-1

Providence — 15-to-1

Field — 30-to-1

Big Ten Tournament in Washington D.C.

Purdue — 7-to-5

Wisconsin — 2-to-1

Michigan — 7-to-1

Maryland — 8-to-1

Minnesota — 8-to-1

Michigan State — 12-to-1

Northwestern — 15-to-1

Indiana — 25-to-1

Iowa — 50-to-1

Ohio State — 60-to-1

Illinois — 60-to-1

Penn State — 100-to-1

Nebraska — 100-to-1

Rutgers — 500-to-1

Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas — Even

West Virginia — 9-to-5

Baylor — 4-to-1

Iowa State — 8-to-1

Oklahoma State — 10-to-1

Kansas State — 30-to-1

Texas Tech — 50-to-1

Oklahoma — 60-to-1

TCU — 80-to-1

Texas — 100-to-1

Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center

UNR — 5-to-4

Colorado State — 4-to-1

Boise State — 5-to-1

San Diego State — 5-to-1

Fresno State — 6-to-1

New Mexico — 8-to-1

Wyoming — 25-to-1

Utah State — 25-to-1

UNLV — 60-to-1

San Jose State — 80-to-1

Air Force — 80-to-1

Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Oregon — 6-to-5

UCLA — 3-to-2

Arizona — 5-to-2

Utah — 12-to-1

California — 20-to-1

USC — 30-to-1

Colorado — 50-to-1

Stanford — 80-to-1

Arizona State — 100-to-1

Washington State — 300-to-1

Washington — 500-to-1

Oregon State — 1000-to-1

SEC Tournament in Nashville

Kentucky — 10-to-11

Florida — 6-to-5

South Carolina — 8-to-1

Arkansas — 10-to-1

Vanderbilt — 12-to-1

Georgia — 50-to-1

Alabama — 50-to-1

Texas A&M — 60-to-1

Tennessee — 80-to-1

Ole Miss — 80-to-1

Field — 100-to-1

American Athletic Tournament in Hartford, Conn.

SMU — 2-to-3

Cincinnati — 6-to-5

Houston — 10-to-1

UConn — 15-to-1

Central Florida — 20-to-1

Memphis — 25-to-1

Field — 20-to-1

Atlantic 10 Tournament in Pittsburgh

VCU — 7-to-5

Dayton — 8-to-5

Rhode Island — 3-to-1

Richmond — 10-to-1

Field — 8-to-1

Big Sky Tournament in Reno

North Dakota — 3-to-1

Weber State — 3-to-1

Montana — 4-to-1

Idaho — 8-to-1

Field — 4-to-1

Big West Tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

UC Irvine — 5-to-7

UC Davis — 4-to-1

Long Beach State — 5-to-1

Hawaii — 8-to-1

Cal State Fullerton — 8-to-1

Cal State Northridge — 10-to-1

Cal Poly — 20-to-1

UC Riverside — 30-to-1

Conference USA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala.

Middle Tennessee State — 2-to-3

Louisiana Tech — 7-to-2

Old Dominion — 7-to-1

UAB — 7-to-1

Rice — 10-to-1

Marshall — 15-to-1

UTEP — 15-to-1

Western Kentucky — 40-to-1

Charlotte — 80-to-1

Florida Atlantic — 100-to-1

UT San Antonio — 100-to-1

Southern Miss — 300-to-1

Ivy League Tournament in Philadelphia

Princeton — 4-to-5

Harvard — 5-to-2

Penn — 4-to-1

Yale — 6-to-1

MAC Tournament in Cleveland

Akron — 5-to-2

Ohio — 5-to-2

Buffalo — 7-to-2

Ball State — 8-to-1

Field — 9-to-5

Sun Belt Tournament in New Orleans

UT Arlington — Even

Georgia State — 4-to-1

Georgia Southern — 8-to-1

Texas State — 18-to-1

Field — 3-to-2

WAC Tournament in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena

New Mexico State — 4-to-5

Cal-State Bakersfield — Even

Utah Valley — 7-to-1

UMKC — 8-to-1

Seattle — 30-to-1

UT Rio Grand Valley — 60-to-1

Chicago State — 100-to-1

