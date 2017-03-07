Vegas Play of the Day: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga

Saint Mary’s plus-5 vs. Gonzaga: $550 to win $500

Saint Mary’s is just as good as Gonzaga. I realize that’s hard to fathom, considering the Zags beat the Gaels by 33 combined points in two prior meeting this year.

But things should be different tonight at the Orleans Arena. Gonzaga shot an unbelievable 60 percent in the two games during the regular season.

Even a team as efficient as Gonzaga, which is fourth in the nation in two-point percentage, can’t keep that up forever. They certainly can’t keep it up against a team as strong as Saint Mary’s, which has improved its defense as the year has progressed.

The Gaels had their best game of the season last night in blowing out BYU 81-50 as 8-point favorites in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals. The Zags weren’t as impressive in sliding past Santa Clara 77-68 as 23-point favorites.

Those performances would be worth dismissing as a measly one-game sample under normal circumstances, but they were a continuation of a bigger trend over the last couple weeks.

Saint Mary’s has improved while Gonzaga, at best, has stagnated. This will be the closest game both teams have played against each other.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-31-2, $9,531), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (24-26-1, $7,155)

