Vegas Play of the Day: Pitt vs. Virginia in ACC Tournament

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Pittsburgh plus-10 vs. Virginia, $770 to win $700 : The total for today’s Pitt-Virginia ACC tournament game is just 117 points, meaning oddsmakers anticipate a low-scoring affair. You can easily argue that betting on a double-digit betting underdog in this scenario, regardless of the teams, is a good wager.

College conference tournaments usually feature intense games, close scores and upsets. Pittsburgh needs to win to extend its season; Virginia is likely headed to the NCAA Tournament. Pitt needs the game more.

Pitt also has momentum on its side having beat Georgia Tech yesterday.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-32-2, $8,981), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (24-26-1, $7,155)

